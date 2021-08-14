Andhra Pradesh: Hundreds of lorries trapped in Krishna river

Around 132 lorries and JCBs were trapped in flash floods in the Krishna river on Saturday here at Chevitikallu of Nandigama constituency of Krishna district. Lorry drivers alleged that the officials have released the water without prior information.



The lorry drivers went into the Krishna river to load the sand on Friday night when the vehicles trapped in the floods. The lorry drivers reacted swiftly and rescued themselves. However, the workers and cleaners who were sleeping in the lorries and tractors were stranded.



The police, revenue and fire department officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue measures. Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to bring some of the lorry drivers and cleaners to the shore.

