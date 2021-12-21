Andhra Pradesh: Husband attacks wife, later commits suicide after her death in Guntur

The atrocity took place in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where a husband attacked his wife in Ponnur mandal's Pachalatadiparru. However, she later died while receiving treatment. Against this backdrop, the accused committed suicide when he heard the news. The incident caused a stir locally.



Going into the details, Yesubabu of Pachalatadiparru village often harassed his wife with suspicion. It was during this sequence that Dakkumalla Yesubabu attacked his wife Manisha. Family members rushed Manisha to Ponnur hospital with serious injuries. However, she died at the hospital on Monday.



Yesubabu heard the news of his wife's death in this order and committed suicide by stabbing himself when no one was at home. After receiving the information, Ponnur Rural Police reached the spot and collected the details. Ponnur police said that a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.