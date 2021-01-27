Andhra Pradesh: Husband commits suicide over disputes with wife in Guntur district

In a tragic incident that took place in Nidumukkala village of Tadikonda, husband committed suicide as his wife left his house over disputes. According to Tadikonda Sub Inspector G Venkatadri, Veruga Mariyadas (50) of Mandapadu village was married to Nagmani of Nidumukkala village in Tadikonda mandal 30 years ago and has two daughters. In this backdrop, he went into debts after his daughters.

When Mariyadas told his wife to sell the house in Nidumukkala village and settle the debts to which she did not agree, which led to differences between the couple and staying separately in Guntur. Mariyadasu, who came to Nidumukkala village on Tuesday, committed suicide by hanging himself in the verandah.

The locals noticed and informed the police who moved the body to GGH for postmortem. Sub Inspector Venkatadri said that the case was being investigated as per the complaint lodged by the relatives of the deceased.