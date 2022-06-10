Andhra Pradesh: Husband Strangles wife to death in Nandigama over disputes

The incident came to light on Thursday night when the husband murdered his wife under the pretext that the mother and the adults had got him married against their will. According to the Nandigama Rural Circle CI Nagendra Kumar. Bhoolakshmi, 22, of Gollamudi village in Nandigama mandal was married to Peram Gopi, who lives in the same village, five years ago. They have a four-year-old daughter and Bhoolakhmi is currently eight months pregnant. Gopi set off on a bike with Bhoolakhmi on Wednesday morning to undergo a medical examination at the Vijayawada Government Hospital as it was her second childbirth.



He took her to his relatives' house in Kanchikacharla without going to Vijayawada and had lunch there and set off on a bike to go back to Gollamudi during the night. As he approached the NSP Canal on the National Highway near Keesara, he clashed with Bhoolakshmi and strangled her with a sari. As Bhoolakshmi lost consciousness, husband called 108 and convinced to take her wife to the hospital stating she had stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea. 108 personnel reached the spot and took her to Nandigama Government Hospital in an ambulance.



However, the medical staff there advised him to be taken to Vijayawada. She was rushed to Vijayawada Government Hospital in the same 108 ambulance and later pronounced dead. Bhoolakshmi's body was taken by Gopi to Chilukur village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal instead of Gollamudi.



At that time, the relatives examined Bhulaxmi's body and informed the police citing something fishy. Police went to the village and investigated where Gopi confessed of killing Bhoolakhmi himself at the police station. Ibrahimpatnam police informed Kanchikacharla police and Gopi was taken into custody and the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint of the deceased's father.