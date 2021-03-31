Andhra Pradesh: I am a common citizen from hereon, says Nimmagadda Ramesh on his retirement day

Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's tenure has come to an end on Wednesday. On this occasion, Nimmagadda spoke to the media and shared his experiences. He said that the local body elections were held successfully, which was possible only with the support of the government and cooperation of CS and DGP. He said that from now on he is an ordinary citizen and would not hesitate to exercise his rights. He asserted that ha has abided by the rules and regulations and not interfered into other systems beyond the scope.



Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar commented that the gaps between the systems have become unnecessary. Nilam Sawhney is going to be as SEC and I have discussed with her on SEC duties and responsibilities. Nimmagadda said he was fully satisfied with the conduct of local body elections. He said the elections were held at the level of general elections.

He said canceled his vote in Telangana and asked to vote in his own village. Denying it has become an embarrassment, he said his right to vote was still pending with the Collector and opined that he will go to the High Court if necessary for the right to vote.

"The Election Commission is a constitutional system where constitution gives wide powers through 243K to SEC and no system should interfere into Election Commission instead should should be respected," Nimmagadda asserted.

Meanwhile, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's term ends on Wednesday and Nilam Sawhney will take over as the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh soon.