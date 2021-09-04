Andhra Pradesh: Indonesia Consul General meets Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai Agus P Saptono called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Governor Harichandan discussed with the Indonesia Consul General Agus P Saptono on the investment potential of Andhra Pradesh State having the second longest coastline, abundant natural resources, investment-friendly environment and said that potential investors from Indonesia may consider to explore the investment opportunities offered by the State government.



The Governor felicitated the Indonesia Consul General with a memento. On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, the Indonesia Consul General in Mumbai Agus P Saptono, was welcomed by R P Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.