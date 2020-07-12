Andhra Pradesh: Inter classes to begin in 250 ZP high schools

Guntur: The government began exercise to start Intermediate classes in the ZP High Schools having strength of more than 500 students from academic year 2020-21. Priority will be given to start Intermediate in the mandals where there are no junior colleges.



Following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, principal secretary, education, B Rajasekhar commenced the process in rural mandals having no government junior college.

According to official sources, the government is planning to start Intermediate classes in 250 ZPHS across the state. The government has already developed infrastructure in the government schools under Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu scheme.

The government had cancelled SSC Public Examinations and passed all SSC students due to Covid-19 this year. With the state extending various sops to children of white card holders like Amma Vodi, it is expected that government junior colleges will witness increased admissions.

Lecturers will be appointed for these Inter classes on contact basis. School teachers working in the ZPHS are hoping that eligible among them will get promotions as soon as the government will sanction permanent posts after start of Intermediate courses.