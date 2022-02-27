Andhra Pradesh: Interstate thief arrested in Vizianagaram theft case, 6kg gold seized

The police have nabbed a thief who resorted to robbery at a gold jewelery shop in Vizianagaram district centre. Police seized 6.181 kg of gold jewelery, 90.52 grams of silver bracelets and Rs 15,000 cash from his possession. SP Deepika revealed the details at a press conference on Saturday.



The accused in the theft is Lokesh Srivastava from Chhattisgarh who served imprisonment in Visakhapatnam Central Jail in various cases.

The first robbery took place at Padmaja Hospital on January 16 in Vizianagaram district headquarters. Again on the 14th of this month he committed theft in CMR. During the week, on the 21st of this month, He held recce at Ravi Jewelery and Pandu Jewelery shops in the town and stole 8 kg of gold jewelery from a jeweler and fled.

Four police teams have held search operations and caught the accused in Chhattisgarh and shifted to Vizianagaram.