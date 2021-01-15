Andhra Pradesh: Jallikattu begins in Chittoor as part of Kanuma celebrations

Andhra Pradesh: The third day of the Sankranthi festival, which is known as Kanuma is a cattle festival that is mostly celebrated in Pullayagaripalle in Chittoor district a famous spot for such a festival. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh farmers have begun the cattle festival known as Jallikattu in parts of Andhra Pradesh.

This time the cattle festival is going on in Pullaiyagaripalle amidst police restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus. Young people competed to own wooden planks set up for cattle and tried to bend the bull's horns. Youngsters from Chittoor district as well as the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu came in large numbers. Nagari MLA Roja and others have watched the program. Pullaiyagaripalle became crowded with a large crowd.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of their customs on the third day of Sankranti festival Kanuma. As part of the sport, the bulls are left into the crowds where the young men try to catch the bull and control it. Those who are good enough to control the bull will be rewarded. However, there is a risk of getting injured in the sport and despite restrictions, the sport is held.