Andhra Pradesh: JNTU Anantapur takes action against the senior students for ragging juniors

The JNTU (Anantapur) College of Engineering officials has geared up to take action against the senior students who resorted to ragging juniors. The university has taken strict action against them. A committee of professors on the issue of ragging has questioned the affected students and students who have been convicted of ragging. The report was then prepared and submitted to the varsity authorities.



Against this backdrop, the order was issued on Tuesday in the main building of the JNTU (A) College of Engineering. The College Academic Committee convened under the chairmanship of Principal Sujatha, Vice Principal B. Durga Prasad examined the report. The committee of professors approved a proposal to suspend 20 students convicted of ragging.



The perpetrators of ragging, however, are divided into three categories. Those in the first category were suspended for one semester, those in the second category for four weeks, and those in the third category for two weeks. It was clarified that the students are not allowed for classes and hostels during the period of punishment.

