Andhra Pradesh: Judicial system facing troubles, yet protecting the constitution, says CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (CJI) Justice NV Ramana said the judiciary system is playing a key role in upholding the Constitution. Speaking at the memorial lecture of the late Justice Lavu Venkateshwar at Siddhartha College in Kanuru of Vijayawada, NV Ramana said Justice Lavu Venkateshwar believed that quality education was the only way to a better future for the youth.



He said that Venkateswarlu had established a library in his hometown and promoted sports like volleyball and others. "Justice Lavu Venkateshwarlu's ideals inspired his son Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao," CJI said



CJI Justice NV Ramana addressed the gathering on 'Future Challenges of the Indian Judiciary'. He said that after independence we faced challenges in moving towards development, modernisation and industrialisation and opined that w have a lot of challenges ahead of us. "In 1990, the Indian economy plunged into crisis and got out of it with the right decision at the right time; after that the new industrial policy came into force. Economic reforms have come to attract foreign investment," he said.

The CJI said that the judiciary has also effectively faced many challenges and played a key role in the preservation of the Constitution.