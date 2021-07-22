Top
Andhra Pradesh: Last date for Ed.CET 2021 applications is Aug 17

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP Ed.CET-2021) portal for online submission of applications is made available for the candidates.

It is a state-wide common entrance test for admissions into B.Ed. regular course (two years duration) in the university/government /aided/unaided/private colleges of education in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

For detailed information and submission of applications online, candidates are advised to visit the website https://sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET/Edcet/EDCET_HomePage.aspx.

The test will be conducted on September 21 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Last date for submission of applications online without late fee is August 17 and the last date for submission of online applications with late fee is August 31, according to convener of AP ED.CET-2021 K Visweswara Rao.

