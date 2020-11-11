Andhra Pradesh: Last rites performed to army Jawan Praveen Kumar Reddy in Chittoor

The funeral of Jawan Praveen Kumar Reddy of Chittoor district, who was martyred in the insurgency on the Kashmir border, has been completed. The funeral was organized with military formalities at Reddivaripalle with cowds from the surrounding villages, along with locals, gathered to bid a final farewell to the hero. MLA MS Babu also paid tributes by visiting Praveen.

On Sunday, Praveen Kumar Reddy was part of a 15-member team in an operation to stop the infiltration of terrorists at the Machel Nala post in Kushwara sector. Praveen Kumar Reddy and two other Indian soldiers were killed in the six terrorist attacks. Praveen Kumar Reddy survived with wife, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. The family was moved to tears when the son, who had said he would come to the Sankranthi festival reached dead.

Chikala Pratap Reddy and Suganamma couple son Chikala Praveen Kumar Reddy, a native of Reddivaripalle, Irala zone, studied up to degree. Seeing that many in his hometown were serving in the army, he decided to serve the country. He joined the Madras Regiment-18 18 years ago and is currently serving as a Special Task Force Commando.