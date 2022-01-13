Andhra Pradesh: Leopard attacks a devotee at a temple in Ahobilam of Kurnool district

A leopard attacked a devotee at a temple in Allagadda mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday. The incident took place while the victim was returning after visiting Pavana Narasimha Swamy temple. However, the devotee jumped down the stairs to save his life and the authorities have informed the forest department officials about this. Meanwhile, the devotees in the vicinity of the Ahobilam temple have been in a state of panic with the leopard moving.



In another incident, the leopard is said to have been spotted in the Somayajulapalli crop fields of Orvakal mandal and is attacked a farmer who is riding his bike. The farmers, villagers, and forest department officials carried out search operations for leopard in the crop fields.

Earlier, a leopard caught a puppy at the Ramanujacharya mandapam at the back of the Ahobilam temple last Friday. Temple officials said the leopard is moving around the temple area around midnight. The footage was revealed by CCTV cameras there.