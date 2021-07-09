Andhra Pradesh: Leopard spotted at Tirumala ghat road and Sannidanam guest house

Witnessing leopards at Tirumala premises has become quite common in the recent past. However, off late a leopard was seen roaming in two places in Tirumala. On Friday, a leopard ran across the vehicle after crossing the Vinayaka Swamy Temple on Second Ghat Road.

The devotees panicked as suddenly a leopard appeared while filming beauties on their cell phone on Ghat Road. The devotees immediately turned off the cell phone, closed the windows of the vehicle, and left. Motorists were alerted immediately informed authorities.

Also, the leopard roared in the early hours of the morning at the Sannidanam guest house in Tirumala. The leopard has come to hunt the pigs near the restaurant at Sannidhanam. However, the restaurant staff noticed it and ran away. Devotees and TTD staff complained to the authorities that leopard was frequently wandering at the Sannidanam guest house.