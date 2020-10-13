Andhra Pradesh Likely to Have New Sand Policy

Amaravati: As a surprising development, the AP Government has reportedly decided to discord it's new Sand Policy introduced last year and go for another one. The government is considering a proposal to give the excavation of the sand works to one or more private agencies.



Since the government could not provide sufficient sand to the consumers under the present sand policy, an alternative plan is proposed, according to highly placed sources at the Secretariat. In fact, the government has been getting huge criticism for its failure in ensuring sand in the market.



It is learnt that the government will either adopt suitable points from the policy being implemented in Telangana right now or the model which was implemented during the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.



Under the new proposed policy, the government will give all the sand reaches to private players through bulk auction. Government will remain as a controlling agency.



In addition to the existing sand reaches, it is proposed to remove the silt under the river waters at Prakasam and Dhawaleswaram barrages. The dredged silt would be sufficient enough to meet the demand in the state for the next three and half years, it is estimated roughly.



The existing infrastructure like CCTV cameras and other equipment procured by the Government for the utilization at the sand reaches and stock yards would be shifted for other purposes, sources added.

