Andhra Pradesh logs 1002 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths today - August 23, 2021

In the lastest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state medical and family welfare department, the state has registered 1002 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total cases to 20,03,342. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,735 including 12 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 1508 new patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,75,448. The number of active cases have been at 14,159.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 265 followed by 132 in Kadapa and 118 in Nellore district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 7 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,61,39,934 tests so far including 47,972 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours.



