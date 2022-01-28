Andhra Pradesh logs 12,561 new coronavirus cases and twelve deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 12,561 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 22,48,608 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, twelve deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14591. On the other hand, as many as 8,742 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 21,20,717 and there are currently 1,13,370 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Kurnool district reported 1710 new infections, followed by Guntur 1625 and Visakhapatnam 1211 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with 340 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.23 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 40,635 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,51,209 cases and 627 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







