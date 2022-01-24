Andhra Pradesh logs 14,502 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 14,502 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,95,136 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, seven deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14549. On the other hand, as many as 4800 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,87,282 and there are currently 93,305 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 1728 new infections, followed by Anantapur 1610 and Prakasam 1597 while Krishna has logged the least cases with 482 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.21 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 40,266 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 3,06,064 cases and 439 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







