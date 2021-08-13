Andhra Pradesh logs 1746 new covid-19 cases and 20 fatalities

Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has registered 1746 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total cases to 19,90,656. While the death toll has increased to 13,615 including 20 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



Meanwhile, as many as 1648 patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,58,275. The number of active cases have been at 18,786.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 304 followed by 261 in West Godavari and 203 in Chittoor district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 20 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.

The state has conducted 2,54,53,733 tests so far including 70,757 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours. Another lot of 5.76 lakh COVID Vaccine doses received by the state on Friday. Andhra Pradesh has administered more than 2.42 Crore doses of COVID Vaccine till now. Out of which, 63.3 lakh are fully vaccinated and 1.78 Crore are vaccinated with at least one dose.



