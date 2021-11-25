Andhra Pradesh logs 183 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 183 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,72,014 cases across the state. While coming to death toll one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna districts taking total deaths to 14,431 On the other hand, as many as 163 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,55,389 and there are currently 2194 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 30 new infections, followed by Krishna 27 and Chittoor 25 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours. Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.03 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 30,863 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 9119 new COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country

