Andhra Pradesh logs 184 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 184 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,73,093 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours one in Krishna taking total toll to 14,443

On the other hand, as many as 183 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,56,401 and there are currently 2149 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 39 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 28 and West Godavari 27 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.04 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 29,595 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8954 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







