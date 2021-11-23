Andhra Pradesh logs 196 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 196 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,71,567 cases across the state. While coming to death toll one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna districts taking total deaths to 14,429

On the other hand, as many as 242 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,54,979 and there are currently 2159 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 29 new infections, followed by Guntur 21 and Visakhapatnam 19 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with three new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.02 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 27,119 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 7579 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



