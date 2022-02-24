Andhra Pradesh logs 220 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 220 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,17,184 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,720. On the other hand, as many as 472 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,97,537 and there are currently 4,927 active cases.

According to district-wise data, West Godavari district reported 43 new infections, followed by Krishna 40, East Godavari 36 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.30 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 17,735 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 14,148 cases and 302 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







