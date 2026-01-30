MY Bharat MY Vote padayatra held

Penukonda: As part of the National Voters’ Day week celebrations, the MYBharatMYVote Padayatra was organised in the town under the aegis of the Government of India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, MYBharat, in association with the Pragathi Padham Youth Association.

The awareness rally commenced from NTR Circle and witnessed active participation from youth and community leaders.

The programme was attended by MYBharat representative and National Youth Awardee Bisathi Bharath, eminent psychiatrist Dr G Balaji, District General Secretary Amar Devendra, BJYM District President Kullayappa Yadav, along with leaders Sriram Yadav, Mamatha, Anumula Ramakrishna, Mutyalamma, Ramanjaneyulu, Vedavyas and Harish.

President’s Award recipient K Jayam aruthi and leaders of the coalition government were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Bisathi Bharath highlighted the importance of voting in a democratic system and stressed that every citizen must recognise the power and value of their vote.

He observed that although India has the world’s largest youth population, voter turnout among young people continues to remain relatively low.

He called upon the youth to exercise their constitutional right responsibly to elect capable and accountable leaders.

He further urged young citizens, especially first-time voters, to register on the National Voters’ Portal and actively participate in the electoral process.

Emphasising the vision of Viksit Bharat, he said the “MYBharat MYVote” initiative aims to strengthen democratic awareness and encourage informed participation among youth.

As part of the programme, the padayatra was flagged off from NTR Circle, with youth volunteers, members of Pragathi Padham Youth Association and coalition leaders marching together to spread awareness on voting, responsible citizenship and democratic values.