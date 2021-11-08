Andhra Pradesh logs 246 new coronavirus cases and 4 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 246 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,68,487 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,401 with four new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with one in Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts.

On the other hand, as many as 334 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,50,720 and there are currently 3366 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 67 new infections, followed by Krishna 41 and West Godavari 39 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.98 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 28,855 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 11,451 new COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



