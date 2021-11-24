Andhra Pradesh logs 264 new coronavirus cases and 1 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 264 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,71,831cases across the state. While coming to death toll one new death registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Krishna districts taking total deaths to 14,430

On the other hand, as many as 247 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,55,226 and there are currently 2175 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 46 new infections, followed by Krishna 45 and Guntur 36 while Kurnool district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.02 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 31,987 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 9283 new COVID-19 cases and 437 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country

