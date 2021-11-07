Andhra Pradesh logs 320 new coronavirus cases and 5 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 320 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,68,241 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,397 with five new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Krishna, one each in Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.



On the other hand, as many as 425 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,50,386 and there are currently 3458 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 67 new infections, followed by Krishna 41 and West Godavari 39 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with four new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.98 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 38,768 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 10,853 new COVID-19 cases and 526 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

