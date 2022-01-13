Andhra Pradesh logs 4348 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 4348 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,92,227 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths reported on Thursday with one each in Nellore and Srikakulam. On the other hand, as many as 261 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,63,516 and there are currently 14,204 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 932 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 823 and Nellore 395 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 86 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.19 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 47,884 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,47,417 cases and 380 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders imposing a night curfew in Andhra Pradesh from January 18. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The Department of Medical Health will soon issue guidelines. The government has ordered that theaters be run with a 50 per cent occupancy and that they follow the covid registered mandatory.







