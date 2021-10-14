Andhra Pradesh logs 540 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 540 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,59,122 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,286 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including three in Prakasam, two each in Nellore and Chittoor, one each in East Godavari, Kadapa and Krishna districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 557 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,38,248 and there are currently 6588 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 120 new infections, followed by Guntur 111, and East Godavari 73 while Srikakulam district has logged the least cases with three new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.89 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 50,350 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has extended the night curfew till October 31 after a review on the coronavirus cases. The curfew will be enforced fro 12am to 6am.

On the other hand, as many as 18,987 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







