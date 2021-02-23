Andhra Pradesh: Lovers attempt suicide in Nellore, Girl dies and boy critical

In a tragic incident, a young woman committed suicide by jumping into a well while her boyfriend has slit his throat and attempted suicide as their elders did not agree to a love marriage. The incident took place in Nellore district. Going into details, a young woman from Pullayapalli of Udayagiri mandal, fell in love with Imam Qasim from the same village. The family members did not agree for the relationship when the young woman told them that she would marry Qasim.

In this backdrop, the young woman committed suicide by jumping into a well near her house. Upon learning of the matter, the Imam committed suicide by slitting his throat with a blade at PP Kunta in Kadapa district. After telling friends about the incident, they approached him and rushed him to a hospital in Badwel.

However, Qasim's condition is said to be critical at present while upon receiving the information, the police came to the spot and investigating the incident further.