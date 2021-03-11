Andhra Pradesh: Machilipatnam court grants bail to TDP leader Kollu Ravindra

Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra has been granted bail who was arrested by police in Machilipatnam in Krishna district on Thursday morning. It is learned that an altercation took place between Kollu Ravindra and the police yesterday during the polling of the municipal elections wherein Kollu allegedly obstructed police duties. In this backdrop, a case has been registered under sections 356, 506 and 188 on the charge of obstruction of election duties.

The police arrested Ravindra at his residence in Machilipatnam this morning and shifted him to the district court after a medical examination. The judge granted bail to Kollu Ravindra.

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the police arrest, Kollu Ravindra clarified that he was not afraid of arrests. He was incensed over his arrest for questioning on irregularities. "We will fight till justice is done, " said Ravindra.

Ravindra staged a protest at a polling station in Machilipatnam Jalalpet on the pretext that the police had mistreated him as he went to cast his vote. An altercation ensued between Kollu and YSRCP agents who came to cast their votes. The situation became tense when Inagudurupeta CI Srinivasa Rao suggested Kollu leave. Kollu Ravindra, who lost his temper, made harsh remarks. He criticised minister Nani for resorting to false tactics for the victory in Municipal Elections.