Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for deceiving women and stealing jewellery in Eluru

The Eluru police have arrested the man named Chepuru Chandrababu for allegedly stealing the gold jewellery from the innocent women by befriending with them. SP K Narayana Naik revealed the details on Saturday at the police headquarters in Eluru. According to the police details, Chepuru Chandrababu of Shamsundarapuram, Kota Mandal, Nellore district, was involved in several scams.

Introducing himself as a real estate, business, finance, ayurvedic doctor, he looted jewellery and cash from several women. He forges Aadhaar cards and uses one sim at a time to hide his identity. He has committed many crimes in Nellore, Tirupati, Naidupet, Guntur and Krishna districts in the last few years. Not only he has been convicted in more than 20 cases so far, he has also served imprisonment and DC sheet was also opened at the Nellore District Kota Police Station.

Police have registered a case over the complaint filed by two women from Tangellamoodi MRC Colony and Gannavaram with two town police station. The police have estimated a jewellery of over Rs 9 lakh was stolen. Under the supervision of DSP Dilip Kiran, Two town CI Adiprasad conducted an investigation and arrested the accused Chepuru Chandrababu. The SP congratulated Rajesh and Suryanarayana, the police personnel who assisted in solving the case, and presented them with a gift.