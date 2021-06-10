Andhra Pradesh: Man dupes people over Sand reaches lease, Vijayawada police files case

A man has committed a massive scam in the name of sand reaches in Andhra Pradesh. He collected Rs 3.50 crore from seven people from different districts in the name of excavations under sub leases. Further, the accused has forged the signature of the principal secretary of the Mines Department, Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and created fake documents and committed these scams. He had made all believe that he had taken a subcontract from the Jaypee group.

The massive scam came to light when Jaypee Group manager Harsha Kumar lodged a complaint with the police over the matter. Vijayawada Bhavipanipuram police have identified the accused as Satish Kumar of Kakinada. The police registered an FIR against the accused Satish under sections 471, 420, 465, 469, 471, 120 (b).

Police found Rs 2 crore in the bank account of the accused. Police said they have set up special teams for the accused and are on the lookout.