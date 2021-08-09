Andhra Pradesh: Man forgets Rs 3.5 lakh at ATM in Peddapuram, youth returns it to cops

A youth who found Rs. 3.50 lakh has returned to the police and showed his honesty in Peddapuram. According to Sub Inspector Ravuri Murali Mohan, a man named Sardar was working as a labor contractor in the apex prawn industry on the local Vadlamuru road. He drew Rs 3.50 lakh at the ATMs of various banks in the town and finally went to the Axis Bank ATM behind the local Suryarao Hotel. He drew some cash there, put it in his pocket, forgot the cash bag.



Against this backdrop, Pentakota Ravindra of Palasa of Srikakulam district and Santosh Reddy of Bhubaneswar, who was working as a mission operator in the Coromandel industry on Surampalem Road, went to draw cash Axis Bank ATM Disturbed by the sight of the cash bag there, they immediately informed their supervisor Sudhir. At his suggestion, the bag was handed over to Sub Inspector Murali Mohan at the police station. While at the same time Sardar was at the police station to complain about the bag being lost.

Seeing the integrity of the youth, Sub Inspector Murali Mohan, Shrimp Industry HR spokesperson Bharat, Sardar congratulated the youths and handed over Rs 10,000 cash and shawls to them. Representatives of the police and NGOs congratulated the young men for their honesty.