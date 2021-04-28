Andhra Pradesh: Man murders a young guy for have love affair with his daughter in Guntur

The tragic incident took place at Koppuravuru in Pedakakani Mandal of Guntur district. A young man named Venkatesh was brutally hacked to death by the young woman's family members out of anger that he loved their daughter. The girl's father, along with five others, cut off the young man's head and murdered.



According to police, a young man named Venkatesh from Koppuravoor village in Pedakakani mandal of Guntur district got acquainted with a young woman studying Intermediate from the same village. The two decided to get married together as the acquaintance turned into love.

Upon learning of the matter, the girl's parents called Venkatesh and set up a panchayat in the village. Family members found out that Venkatesh, who has been away from the village ever since, had frequent phone conversations with the young woman. With this the girl's father called the young man man to the village last night. Bhaskar Rao, the girl's father, along with five others attacked Venkatesh with deadly weapons and cut off his legs and arms after he was taken to a isolate area on the outskirts of the village.

After receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the youth to Guntur Government Hospital who died while receiving treatment. Meanwhile, six of the attackers surrendered at the police station. "The case is being registered and investigated," this extent, said CI Shobhan Babu.