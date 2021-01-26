Andhra Pradesh: Man stabbed to death infront of wife and children in Srikakulam

In a ghastly incident, two unidentified persons chased a man who is traveling on a two-wheeler with his wife and children and attacked them in an uninhabited area. The head of the house was stabbed to death and brutally murdered. The incident, which took place in Bhamini zone at around 9.30 am on Monday, was sensational. Going into details, Nallakevati Kumar (35) of Loharijola village is survived by his wife Malathi and sons Deekshit and Pranay. He belonged to a fishing family and lived in Hyderabad for some years and worked as a tailor.

However, recently he came to his hometown and continued the same profession and making his living. All the family members are going together from Loharizola to Kumar Kumar's sister's house who lives in Paralakhemundi over Bhamini on Scooty. They were chased by two men wearing helmets and masks on a bike. Kumar's vehicle was intercepted on the way to AB Road between Baleru-Dimmidizola villages and attacked him, stabbed him, brutally killed him and fled. The wife and children wept as they saw their husband lying in a pool of blood. Kumar died on the spot.

Upon learning of the matter, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. On the other hand, Palakonda DSP M Sravani Kothuru along with CI Majji Chandrasekhar visited the area where Kumar was killed. On this occasion, she said that the accused could not escape anywhere and would be caught soon. A case has been registered under the supervision of Battili SI Karanam Venkata Suresh on the incident and an investigation has been started. The cellphone was seized from wife of the deceased who was an eyewitness. Details were gathered from her as to how the murder took place. Police found a machete at the scene of the accident. Authorities also deployed a clues team and a dog squad. Kumar's body was shifted to Palakonda Area Hospital on Monday evening for postmortem.