Andhra Pradesh: Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu Phase 2 from April 1

Amaravati: Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh said that the first phase of works under Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu programme will be completed next month. He said infrastructure facilities provided in 15,700 schools at a cost of Rs 2,570 crore.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the minister said the second phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu will begin from April 1. The state government launched first phase development works in 15,700 schools at a cost of Rs 3,669 crore in June last year.

He said Rs 2,570 crore was spent for this purpose in the past seven months adding that by involving the parents' committees, the state government was able to save Rs 245 crore while providing infrastructure in schools.

Impressed by the scheme being implemented in the state, Delhi deputy chief minister inspected the developmental works in schools personally and praised the efforts of state government, he said.

The minister said 40,000 additional students got admission in 1,336 govt and private aided degree colleges this year. He said this year, admissions were conducted online and 2.60 lakh students got admissions in degree colleges.