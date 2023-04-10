  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: MBA student allegedly commits suicide in Vijayawada

A first-year MBA student at PB Siddhartha College in Vijayawada, committed suicide when no one was at home.

In a incident took place at Krishnalanka Randive Nagar in Vijayawada, a first-year MBA student at PB Siddhartha College in Vijayawada, committed suicide when no one was at home.

The police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to the mortuary for post mortem.

The cell phone of the young woman was seized and a case was registered and the investigation is continuing.

