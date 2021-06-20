Andhra Pradesh: Mega Vaccination drive begins in the state 8 lakh people to take a jab

The Mega vaccination drive begins in Andhra Pradesh today. The Ministry of Health has set a target of vaccinating 8 lakh to 10 lakh people. The vaccine has reached from Vijayawada to East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts with one lakh doses per district and the remaining 50,000 vaccine doses were sent to other districts. There are about 18 lakh mothers in Andhra Pradesh who have children under the age of five. Of these, 28% had their first vaccination by Saturday.



The rest prefer to be vaccinated as early as possible. The first dose of vaccination is given to those over 45 years of age. The Department of Medical Health has decided to allow those who qualify for the second dose to be vaccinated as early as possible and those who go abroad will also be vaccinated today as well. Earlier, two days ago, the state has received mine lakh covieshield doses and the drive has started today.



In the last 24 hours, 1,03,935 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent corona tests and 5,674 were diagnosed with corona positive. 45 people died from a corona infection. This brings the total death toll to 12,269. In the past 24 hours, 8,014 people have recovered from covid and been discharged safely, while 17,67,404 have been discharged so far. To this end, the state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Corona on Wednesday. There are currently 65,244 active cases in AP. To date, 2,10,50,846 corona diagnostic tests have been performed in the state.