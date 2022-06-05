Andhra Pradesh: Minor girl raped by hostel correspondent in Kakinada, case filed under POCSO Act

The shocking incident was reported in Kakinada where a hostel correspondent raped a ninth-grade girl by giving her anastasia pills on the pretext of the coronavirus vaccine. The incident came to light as the subject inquired as the victim had bled profusely. Going into the details, a fifteen-year-old girl from Kakinada lives in a private hostel and attends a nearby school. Against this backdrop, hostel correspondent Kottapalli Vijay Kumar raped her several times.



She came home as it was summer vacation school. The mother who noticed that the girl was mumbling and suffering from an illness inquired what the real issue is. The girl was shifted to Kakinada GGH on the 1st of this month for treatment due to severe bleeding. Doctors said the victim's condition was stable and she had a miscarriage.

Police reported the incident to a second urban police officer. The girl told police that she had been given some tablets and felt intoxicated after taking them. The police registered a case against the accused under POCSO Act.