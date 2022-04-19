Andhra Pradesh: Missing 4-year-old girl found after 36-hours in a forest near Kuppam

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl who went missing in Chittoor district was found in the forest. The girl is said to have spent 36 hours in the forest. However, as the girl's parents complained to police, they formed special teams and found the whereabouts of the girl.



Going into the details, Mani and Kavitha couple's daughter Joshika (4) from Nakkalagunta village in Kuppam mandal has a daughter. The kid was playing in front of the house on Saturday evening and walked away from home. She went into the forest as she didn't know the way to home. Concerned parents immediately approached the police.



Under the supervision of Chittoor SP Rishant Reddy, the police led by Palamaneru DSP Gangaiah formed special teams to find the girl. Despite, search operations all night for the whereabouts of the baby, the girl was not found. However, when the police deployed dog squad, the baby was found in the Ambapuram forest area. The child was rushed to a private hospital in Kuppam with minor injuries. Police said the child bravely spent 36 hours alone in the forest and was a little tired due to the sunstroke.



The girl was later handed over to her parents who thanked the Kuppam police and the SP for bringing their child safely in their lap. Kuppam Urban Inspector Sridhar, SIs Uma Maheshwar, Siva Kumar and their staff were specially felicitated and honoured by Kuppam MLC Bharat.