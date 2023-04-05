Andhra Pradesh: Missing of 18-month-old baby in Nellore turns tragic after baby found dead

The missing of one-and-half-year-old baby in Nellore has turned tragedy after the dead body of the child is found in the river. According to the police, Anusha, a resident of Aditya Nagar Gurralamadugu community of Nellore district, got married to Manikantha, a resident of Rapur, four years ago. They have daughters Kritika and Lakshmi Harika. While husband Manikantha runs a hotel in Rapur, Anusha stays at home and takes care of the children. Husband Manikantha comes from Rapur every now and then to see his wife and children.



On Sunday, Anusha's mother went to her son-in-law in Rapur and Anusha went to Pinni's house with her two children. Harika, a one-and-a-half-year-old, was cradled and slept on the bed with the elder daughter, Kritika. At around 1.30 am, Anusha woke up and saw the baby sleeping in the cradle. Meanwhile, as the power is off, she opened the door and went to sleep.

However, after she woke up and saw two toys instead of baby in cradle. Mother Anusha was worried as the child was not seen and informed the husband and mother who then filed a complaint with the police. The Balajinagar police, who reached the spot, took up a special investigation. In this sequence, the body of child Harika was found in Sarvepalli canal. The parents wept as their daughter was found dead.

On the other hand, the police investigating this missing case are expressing many doubts. Police believe that blood relatives are responsible for this attack.