Andhra Pradesh: MP Margani Bharat launches oxygen on wheels vehicles to assist covid patients

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat inaugurated the "Jagananna Pranavayuvu Ratha Chakralu" (Oxygen on Wheels) vehicles at Rajahmundry government hospital premises. He was the first in the state to adopt this method. MP Bharat said that he would bring the matter to the attention of CM Jagan if the bus treatment for covid victims is successful. The 36-seat bus has six beds to treat coronavirus patients.

Two buses have been prepared, and a total of 12 beds will be available in them. They are oxygenated and made into mini ICUs. Those who have difficulty getting a bed or oxygen in a hospital will be kept on this bus, and oxygen will be provided until a bed is found. Two Vennela buses from Rajahmundry RTC Garage are being used for these services. MP Bharat said that he had implemented the idea in the face of many people struggling with oxygen deprivation.

Meanwhile, Kothpeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy launched a large-scale service program for covid victims in Ravulapalem. In addition to setting up a covid call centre at the YSRCP office, he has set up a diagnostic testing camp on the grounds of a government college. Medication kits were distributed free of cost to coronavirus victims. The MLA set up the ambulance at his own expense. Oxygen concentrators were set up for those in need of oxygen. MLA Jaggireddy also set up six mobile vehicles to spray sodium hypochlorite solution throughout the constituency.



























