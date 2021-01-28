Andhra Pradesh: Nagaraju who went missing brutally killed in Guntur district

The missing case of Kancharla Nagraju, a BC community leader from Macharla constituency has ended up in tragedy wherein he was brutally killed and cremated in the gravel pits of Pedda Turakapalem Road near the town. According to the police report, Nagraju, a resident of Gangalakunta village in Veldhurthy mandal, has been missing since the 20th of this month.

The family members lodged a complaint at the Veldurthy police station on the 21st. Police investigating the case, based on the deceased's cell phone data, identified the final location as Narasaraopet and surrounding areas. With this, the family members along with police started searching for Nagraju.

The family members found the burnt body on Pedathurakapalem Road and informed the police. With this, Macharla Rural CI Bhakta vatsala Reddy, Veldurthy SI Sudhir Kumar and Durgi SI Ramanjaneyulu reached there with their staff and took the help of the rural police. Police conducted an autopsy and post-mortem at the spot after his family members identified the deceased as Nagraj based on the evidence found at the body.

On the occasion, Macharla CI Bhakta vatsala Reddy said that Nagraj was married to a Muslim woman from Turkapalem. He said the young woman died three months after they were married in 2013. The case lasted until 2017. Nagraj's body was found here in this background and the young woman's family members were suspected to have connection with the case. Full details will be known after a thorough investigation.