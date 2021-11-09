Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh condemns caning of students

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday condemned the lathi-charge on students of SSBN College in Anantapur who were protesting peacefully. Head injuries were caused to the students in the ghastly incident.

Lokesh asked whether it was a crime under the 'Raja Reddy constitution' to hold even a protest against the government's anti-student policies. The SSBN students were only exercising their democratic right to oppose the privatisation of the long-established aided institutions.

In a statement here, Lokesh demanded that any dictator, however cruel he might be, would have to bite the dust before the agitations of youth and students. The government should identify and punish the police responsible for the indiscriminate lathi-charge on the Anantapur students. Jagan Mohan Reddy's arrogant regime got exposed once again with the latest breaking of heads of peacefully protesting students, he said.

The TDP leader advised the Jagan government to withdraw its GOs that were aimed at destroying the aided educational institutions. The ruling party leaders had set their sights on the prime properties of these age-old schools and colleges. They should be protested as their role in providing educational opportunities in their respective areas was unforgettable.

Lokesh decried the non-stop 'anti-people' policies being pursued by the government, regardless of the rising resentment and public discontent. The ruling party was coming out with indefensible arguments in support of its policies instead of taking corrective measures. Jagan asked people to go to Yanam to find out the difference in petrol rates during the Chandrababu Naidu government. But now, the YSRCP leaders can go to any other state in the country to find out how their Jagan regime was collecting the highest fuel rates.

Objecting to the YSRCP's 'unjust rule', Lokesh accused the government of politicising the educational institutions by using muscle power against the students. It was inhuman to disperse hundreds and thousands of students who gathered at the main gate of their college to protect their mother-like institution.

Lokesh asserted that the countdown has started for the fall of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy after a series of state-sponsored attacks on all sections of society. In the beginning, the Chief Minister used the police only to suppress the opposition TDP leaders. Steadily, the police oppression was extended to all other sections. Now, even the students were not being spared from the state attacks, he said.