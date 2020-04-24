Andhra Pradesh nearing 1000 mark in Coronavirus cases

Amaravati: The number of Coronavirus positive cases in the Andhra Pradesh state almost nearing to the 1000 mark. As on Friday, the Health and Medical department reported 955 positive cases, out of which at least 29 died, There are 62 new cases and one death reported from the last 24 hours in the State.

The government tested 54,338 samples so far, out of the 53,383 negative and 955 positives, 145 cured and 29 deceased.

The Kurnool and Guntur remained as highest vulnerable in the State among 13 districts. There are a total of 261 cases reported in Kurnool district alone, including the new 27. Government authorities were suspecting that the number will further increase. On the other hand, Guntur is also suffering from 206 cases including 11 new cases. For the first time, the Krishna district also reported the highest single-day coronavirus cases as 14 and also total cases crossed century on Friday. It reported 102 positive cases. These three districts, including Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna together have been contributing 569 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 955 across the state.

With the new death in Anantapur, the total toll in the district reached to 4. On the other hand, 8 deaths reported each from Guntur and Kurnool, 7 from Krishna and 2 from Nellore.