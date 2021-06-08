Andhra Pradesh: Nellore GGH superintendent suspended over sexual harassment allegations

It is known that audio tapes of sexual harassment were leaked in Nellore GGH. Two committees set up by the government submitted reports on this. Based on this, GGH Superintendent Prabhakar was suspended. The government has issued orders to this effect.



According to the preliminary report submitted by the inquiry committees, the AP Medical Health Department has ordered the suspension of the GGH Superintendent. He was transferred to Kurnool Medical College on June 5 as a temporary action and got suspended with the latest reports. The government said in the order that the audio tapes were made ten months ago. The topic went viral on social media. These were also aired on TV and the government has already appointed two committees.



An inquiry has already been launched and action is being taken against Prabhakar. The government has stated in the latest orders that he should not leave Nellore even during the medical inquiry.





