Andhra Pradesh: Nellore TDP leader joins YSRCP ahead of corporation elections

The Telugu Desam Party suffered a huge shock ahead of the Nellore Corporation elections. Former Waqf board chairman Munwar quitted



the TDP and joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of Minister Anil Kumar Yadav with his followers on Friday. The minister cordially invited the former to the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anil Kumar said TDP leaders are attracted to the welfare schemes provided by CM YS Jagan beyond the parties. He alleged that TDP is resorting to immoral alliances to win in the elections.



He said people will support YSRCP even though all the parties come together and we are going to win in 54 divisions.



Meanwhile, the deadline for pending municipal and local body election nominations ends today by 3 pm. The officials will scrutinise the nominations filed on Saturday. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations is on the 8th of this month. The final list will be announced by election officials on the same day.



The polling will be held in municipalities and Nellore corporations on November 15 followed by the announcement of the results on November 17.