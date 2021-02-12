Andhra Pradesh: Nimmagadda Ramesh serves notices to Kodali Nani for his remarks on SEC

The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has issued showcause notices to minister Kodali Nani. This decision was taken for making insulting comments on SEC. The SEC has directed to give an explanation in person or through a representative and warned of action if no explanation is given. The notices state that an explanation must be given by 5pm on Friday. How Minister Kodali Nani will respond to these notices has become interesting.

Minister Kodali Nani targeted SEC in connection with ration door delivery vehicles. It appears that the State Election Commissioner sent notices on the remarks at the press conference.

Earlier, the SEC ordered not to use the YSRCP flag colors while Jagan Mohan Reddy government has approached the court and hearing on the petition is underway. In this backdrop, minister Kodali Nani has made these remarks which led to serving of notices.